WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 95-year-old Clarence Gordon late Friday afternoon.

Gordon is a caucasian male. He has white hair, is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

The WPD says Gordon drives a 2021 gray Subaru Forester with Kansas tag 302PBD.

Gordon was last heard from on Tuesday. According to the WPD, his car was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday, driving northbound in the area of South Woodlawn Street and East Kellogg Drive.

The WPD says they are concerned about Gordon’s well-being and want to ensure his safety.

If you know the whereabouts of Gordon or his car, the WPD is asking you to please call 911.