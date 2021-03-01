Silver Alert: Police looking for 74-year-old Wichita man

Robert Whitfield (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police needs help locating 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.

Robert was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of N. Keith Ct. around 10:30 a.m. to go to his son’s house but never arrived.

Robert is diagnosed with diabetes and his diabetes is not well controlled according to police.

Robert is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair that is thin on top and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue polo shirt, blue shoes, and a green jacket.

He was last known to be driving a red 2018 Ford pickup truck with Kansas tag 947AC.

If you see him, or you know where he is, please call 911

