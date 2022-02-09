WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department requested a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Vreine McMaster from Wichita Wednesday afternoon. As of 9 p.m., he was found safe.

McMaster was last seen in the area of northwest Wichita. He did not have a phone, and family members believe he may have undiagnosed dementia.

He was seen walking in a parking lot near the Crown Chase Apartments at the 1000 block of N. Ridge Road at approximately 12 p.m.

The Wichita Police Department thanks the community for their assistance in locating the man.