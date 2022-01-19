Silver Alert canceled for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department requested a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. Less than an hour after the alert was sent out, the Wichita Police Department reported that he had been found safe.

The man was last seen in the area of east Wichita near East 21st Street North and Greenwich Road at approximately 12 p.m. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Wichita Police Department thanks the community for their assistance locating the man.