Silver Alert: Police need help to find missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Robert White, 68.
White was last seen at his home near 1st Street and Seneca around 5:15 a.m.
Police say White has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
He is 5’10”, 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes.
If you see White or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
