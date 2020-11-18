Silver Alert: Police request help to find missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert as it tries to find a missing Wichita man.

Robert Hood, 88, was last seen in the 3600 block of East Oneida in east Wichita around 11 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a gray 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with a handicap tag.

Police say Hood has been diagnosed with dementia. If you know where he is, or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

He is described as 5’11” tall, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and a long-sleeve green and white shirt.