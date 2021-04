WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 77-year-old Lac X. Huynh.

Lac is 5’8″ and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Lac suffers from diabetes, heart issues, and a traumatic brain injury.

He was last seen near the area of Central and Main in Wichita and is possibly barefoot.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.