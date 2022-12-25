EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert that was issued for a woman suffering from dementia has been canceled, as she was found safe in Derby Sunday evening.

The woman was last seen by her family on the night of Saturday, Dec. 24.

According to the El Dorado Kansas Police Department, when her family attempted to contact her for Sunday’s Christmas festivities, they were not able to get ahold of her by phone. When they checked her apartment, she was not there, and her car was missing.

The woman has lived in Butler County and Sedgwick County, as well as other places in Kansas.