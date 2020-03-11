Update: Police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they have located 68-year-old Robert White who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
White has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Mild Wednesday, turning cooler and damp late week
- Man dead following west Wichita shooting
- ‘Emotion is really real’: Financial advisor says to wait before leaving investments
- More than 100 tires slashed in Wellington, number of cases could still rise
- KSN Investigates: Kansas Guardrails