WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inflation is driving the cost of new cars up, and some car buyers are choosing costly maintenance on their old rides along with other options to keep their vehicles on the road.

The Garage repair shop said the cost of a new vehicle has some customers paying for repairs they may not normally be willing to complete. Owner John Pennella explained some customers tell him these repair costs are worth it to avoid a hefty new car payment.

“We’re starting to see a lot more big-ticket items,” Pennella said. “Engines, transmissions, maybe even a set of tires they weren’t going to purchase.”

Even the cost of used cars is going up, and the cost of routine maintenance is slowly climbing as well. An average repair at the Garage could run anywhere between $200 to $500, with engine and transmission repairs well over that.

“As these times get tougher, prices do need to go up,” Pennella said. “Getting oils right now — oil additives — they all have increased in price. We’re now seeing prices for fuel surcharges to have the products shipped in. Products are becoming harder and harder to come by.”

The Garage hasn’t raised the price of its services yet, but that day could soon come at the customer’s expense.

“We’re trying to keep our prices at a level playing field for everyone,” Pennella said. “We understand times are hard, but we know cars need to be safe on the road.”

Pennella advises whether a car is new or used, keeping maintenance up to date is key.

“If you do a cooling system service on your car earlier rather than waiting till something breaks down,” Pennella said, “a little preventative maintenance goes a long way.”

Pennella also recommends drivers buy the new set of tires they’re thinking about getting — even if they plan to get rid of their vehicle just in case. He suggests fixing small maintenance issues as soon as possible because letting those repairs buildup could cost even more money in the long run.