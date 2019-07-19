Singer-songwriter Mike Posner walking through Kansas

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Singer-songwriter Mike Posner is on a personal quest to walk across the United States and learn something about himself along the way.

More than 90 days in, the journey has led him to the Sunflower State.

Posner has been walking through Kansas for more than a week and will likely spend several more days walking in the state.

Whoever said Kansas is boring never walked west out of Strong City on 150 during sunrise. This morning was maybe the most gorgeous segment of the entire walk. Taking a quick stretch break and heading back out there. Feeling real good. KEEP GOING. — mikeposner (@MikePosner) July 19, 2019

“Kansas, I think, is beautiful,” said Posner. “So far, the people here have treated me with nothing but love and hospitality and I feel really excited to continue to get to know the state.”

Posner started his journey in New Jersey with the goal to get to California in a year. He walks 20 miles, six days a week. He is accompanied by a “walk manager” and an RV that goes ahead of him.

Posner said he walks eight miles before the sun comes up and walks another eight in the afternoon after resting. He walks the final two miles in the evening.

He’s not raising money for charity or attention to a political issue. Instead, Posner is on a mission to learn more about himself and hopefully encourage others to accomplish their goals.

IT’S FINALLY HERE!!!! whaddup doe @tydollasign?! LOOK WHAT IVE BECOME is out now! Full video on YouTube. Who should I collaborate with next when I make it to the next state?!?! #KEEPGOING pic.twitter.com/9RyCkgRu5o — mikeposner (@MikePosner) July 12, 2019

Posner said he was motivated to start the walk after the death of his father and his two friends and fellow musicians Avicii and Mac Miller in less than two years.

“I realized that I’m going to die too one day, hopefully, it’s not anytime soon,” said Posner. “in the meantime, I want to live, live, live my life.”

You can learn more about Posner’s walk at his website.