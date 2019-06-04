Single-car crash injures 2 near Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries after a single car accident near Old Town on Monday night.

Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisors tell KSN one car was involved in a crash in the 500 block of North Washington. They said the call came out at 8:52 p.m.

Initially, the call was for a critical injury, but emergency responders upgraded that person to be seriously injured.

The location is about a block north of Central, but it was not initially clear whether the accident impeded traffic.

Authorities did not say what led to the crash.

