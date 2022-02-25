WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over the past couple of days, KSN has introduced audiences to Wichita-born Ukrainian English teacher Mickey Cesar. While Cesar continues to stay in his Kyiv apartment, KSN talked to those close to him about the struggle of having family in a war-torn country.

When speaking with Cesar’s sister, Dana McMurchy, she says her family’s level of worry climbs with each passing day, “It’s been awful to watch the build-up and to know that you know you don’t put 120,000 troops around a country and surround it without the intention of invading.”

Since the Russian invasion began, Cesar told KSN that he has no intentions of leaving the life he built for himself in Ukraine’s capital city.

“I’ve got my home, I’ve got my cat, I’ve got my job, I’ve got my friends, this is my whole life,” Cesar explained.

But, McMurchy says it might be the only way Cesar can keep himself safe.

He sent us a list of people who are friends of his in other countries,” said McMurchy, “and he has a couple of options to go different places.”

McMurchy believes one of the toughest things to deal with is knowing there’s nothing she can personally do to help her brother.

She added, “If it was up to me, I’d fly into Berlin and figure out a way to rent a car and get over there and get him. But of course, that sounds good in theory, but the reality is you can’t do that kind of stuff.”

Ukraine is forcing all Ukrainian men to stay in the country if they are between the ages of 18 and 60. But, because Cesar is still an American citizen, this rule does not apply to him, and he is allowed to flee the country.