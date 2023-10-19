GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College is saying there is a situation on campus.

The college said in a social media post, “If you are not on campus, do not come at this time. “

The Garden City Police Department said there is a large first responder presence at the Garden City Community College. Erin Reyes says the department is looking into a report of a possible active shooter. She says there are no reports of injuries. The department added that law enforcement continues to sweep campus and is following its procedures for a potential intruder. The department said there are no normal college operations at this time and continues to ask those who are off campus to not come to campus.

Garden City USD 457 said due to an emergency situation in the community, all schools are on lockout. No one will be allowed in or out of the buildings, but classes will continue as normal inside.