Six foot long Ball Python found in Rose Hill living room couch

Local

by: KSN

Posted: / Updated:

Deputy Fire Chief Linot, who is pictured along with Firefighter Kolter

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSN) – The Butler County Fire District responded to an unusual call Monday morning when the Rose Hill Police Department asked for their assistance with a call they received.

A citizen called 911 and reported finding a six foot Ball Python in their living room couch.

The Butler County Fire District #3 responded and the snake was wrangled by Deputy Fire Chief Linot. Firefighter Kolter was present at the scene to assist.

The Butler County Fire District is asking anyone missing a snake to give them a call at 316-776-0401.

