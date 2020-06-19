6 killed in fiery head-on collision near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and GMC collided on U.S. 40 on the northern outskirts of Lawrence.

Both vehicles were in flames when deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the Fusion was completely burned and six people inside had died.

The other vehicle was partially burned and its driver, the sole occupant, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not said how the collision happened.

