Six million dollar expansion underway for Boot Hill Museum

“We’re both great fans of Gunsmoke,” visitor Vicki Mack said.

That’s the classic show that brought Vicki and long-time friend Lorayne to Dodge City Wednesday afternoon.

“You learn a little bit about history,” she said. “It’s not just remembering dates. It’s actually seeing and experiencing what life was like.”

Clothing and antiques of the old west were highlighted throughout the museum, but visitors will soon be seeing more.

Construction is underway for a new 13,000 square foot expansion.

“We will be featuring nine new exhibits and event space for traveling events,” Laura Tawater with Boot Hill Museum said. “We have so many more stories to share. We have so many more artifacts to show.”

The $6 million expansion with the help of Star Bonds will also include a new gift shop, lobby and space to watch mock gun fights.

“What’s cool is on the backside of the building, we are going to have a covered patio so people can watched gunfights in the shade,” she said.

The new addition is expected to open for the public in May 2020.

The museum is still open while construction is going on.

It’s a big enough expansion, Vicki and Lorayne said they want to come back and see it.