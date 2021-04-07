Six people displaced as fire damages west Wichita house

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Half a dozen people were left without a home Wednesday evening after a fire ripped through it. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of west 10th Street.

Matt Bowen, Battalion Chief with the Wichita Fire Department said fire crews battled dense smoke and heat which were coming from the backside of the house. There were no inhabitants in the house during the time of the fire.

“Fire crews and fire investigation unit will be on scene for a little while attempting to determine a cause and facilitating the occupants with Red Cross,” Batallion Chief Bowen said.

The local Red Cross chapter is helping the four adults and two children who have been displaced as a result of this house fire.

 The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time as is a loss estimate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories