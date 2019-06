MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were injured after a car accident Monday near Mulvane.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Authorities tell KSN News that a car ran a stop sign on Hydraulic and crashed into a van on 119th Street South.

Two men in the first car had serious injuries and are at Wesley. Two men in the van are at Saint Francis in critical condition. Two other people had minor injuries and stayed at the scene.

If you’re driving near this area expect the area to be closed until 2 p.m.