WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people, including a 6-year-old child, were hurt in a drive-by shooting in west Wichita.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Mt. Carmel, near Douglas and Meridian.

Wichita Police Lieutenant Matt Lang said the incident was not random but likely an incident of domestic violence. Shortly before the shooting, police were at the home investigating a reported case of domestic violence.

They were in the area near the home when they heard the shots.

“I can’t think of a more cowardly act than to drive down the street and fire a gun at a house. Not only was the target house hit with a woman and child inside, but the house next door was hit with more children inside. Thank God they weren’t hit,” said Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan. “We know who our suspect is,”

Police say both victims are expected to survive. They are looking for a maroon car in that incident.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.