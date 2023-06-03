WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Skaters from Kansas and several other states took part in a roller derby on Saturday.

There were many skaters representing over 17 teams throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska.

There were games throughout the day that included women, junior and co-ed skaters. The organizer says it’s an important sport to bring back.

“We can use everyone skaters and no skaters, it takes everyone to put this on and we are a volunteer sport, we pay to play nobody gets paid to play this sport so that’s why we want to get the word out, get some fans, maybe get some skaters, you never know,” Bonny Patrick, the event organizer said.

The oldest team in Wichita is the ICR Roller Girls. According to the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, the team was formed in January 2006.