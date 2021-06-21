Skeletal remains found in north-central Kansas identified as El Dorado man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators say skeletal remains found almost two months ago in north-central Kansas have been identified as 40-year-old Waylon Fort of El Dorado.

A resident notified law enforcement after finding a human bone on April 26, near Highway 9 and County Road 757, east of Beloit and west of Concordia.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office began to search the area and found the rest of the remains a short time later.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation. It says identifying the remains was challenging because of the decay. They compared DNA samples with those obtained from possible family members. The DNA profiles closely matched, resulting in Fort’s identification.

The KBI did not release a cause of death, but did say there is no evidence of foul play.