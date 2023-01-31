SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says that Casey’s gas pumps in Oxford were compromised of suspected skimmers.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown which pumps the skimmers were on.

The office says if you were a victim in Oxford, please get in touch with the Oxford Police Department to make a police report.

If you think your card could have been skimmed, check your bill or account regularly for fraudulent charges.

If you find anything unknown or unusual, contact your credit card issuer immediately to alert them of the theft and to cancel your card.