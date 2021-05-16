Skip the line: Veterans can renew licenses without the wait

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Veterans will get the chance to renew their licenses without the lines.

On Wednesday, May 19, veterans can get their licenses updated at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

Veterans can renew their current Kansas Drivers License or ID, replace a lost or stolen ID, update their address or make legal name changes, get Real ID indicators and register to vote.

Kansas veterans can also renew their concealed carry license as long as it is close to expiring and there is an approval letter from the Attorney General.

The event is at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in the Dole VA Auditorium. It begins at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and goes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. the same day.

More information about the price and options at the event can be found through this link.

