Skywest service approved for Dodge City Regional Airport

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City announced that SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, was approved for the airport starting in February 2020.

SkyWest will operate 12 weekly flights from Dodge City Regional Airport to Denver International Airport. A flight schedule is still being finalized, and the airline will be releasing more information in the next few weeks as tickets become available to purchase.

“We are very excited to have jet service back in Dodge City,” said Corey Keller, City of Dodge City Director of Public Works/Airport Manager. “This is something we have been working to be ready for a few years now, the runway reconstruction project being a big part of it.”

A selection committee from Dodge City interviewed and reviewed EAS proposals earlier in the year, selecting SkyWest as the recommendation to be sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation for final approval.

