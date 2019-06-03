Slain Sedgwick County deputy to receive national award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Robert K. Kunze III will posthumously receive the Charles “Bud” Meeks Award Deputy Sheriff of the year for Valor from the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Deputy Kunze was chosen for his service to the people of Sedgwick County that ultimately cost him his life saving his fellow citizens. Kunze was fatally shot on Sept. 16, 2018, while trying to handcuff a man on suspicion of vehicle theft. Before he died, Kunze shot and killed his attacker, 29-year-old Robert Greeson, likely saving the lives of two witnesses hiding nearby.

Deputy Kunze’s family will receive the award on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky at the association’s annual conference.

The award, given annually by the National Sheriffs’ Association, recognizes a deputy sheriff who has made outstanding contributions to law enforcement and his/her agency or who has demonstrated conspicuous bravery in the performance of his/her duties. The award is given in memory and in honor of Sheriff Bud Meeks from Allen County, Indiana, who was a previous Executive Director of the National Sheriffs’ Association.