Sleep Out, Speak Out: An act of solidarity for homeless Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries is inviting the community to partake in an act of solidarity with the homeless population in Wichita in their Sleep Out, Speak Out event.

“It’s not really about trying to mimic or trying to duplicate what being homeless is like, it’s more about really understanding how people may end up in a situation where they’re homeless,” Mis Gaston, Director of Special Initiatives tells KSN.

The event was scheduled to take place in May at Wichita State, but with the coronavirus pandemic, the event is now virtual and to be completed in your own back yard on June 6.

The event costs $20 to register and a minimum of $80 in fundraising is suggested.

“Spend a night under the stars in your backyard (or anywhere) to raise awareness and much-needed funds to support our homeless neighbors, who need our help now more than ever,” the HumanKind website reads.

Register for the event here.

June 6 Schedule:

7pm – Welcome remarks; top fundraisers & trivia winners announced

7:30pm – House-building project from event toolkit (great for kids!)

8pm – Lullaby set performed by Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse

8:30pm – Bedtime story read by Mayor Brandon Whipple; closing remarks

9pm(ish) – Sunset means bedtime! Enjoy your night under the stars and make sure you post your photos, poetry and more on our event page.

