Sleeping man on Kansas porch arrested after deputies find his car

Jared Matthew Harris (Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Meriden, Kansas resident found a sleeping man on their porch Friday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested the man when deputies tied his abandoned car to a burglary.

Jared Matthew Harris, 30, of Mayetta, was booked on suspicion of burglary, theft, possession of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Around 6:50 a.m., deputies went to a home in the 10700 block of X Road in Meriden after a resident found Harris sleeping on the porch, according to the sheriff’s office. They later found a Nissan Altima near 114th and W6 Road that they said Harris drove.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office learned that someone had broken into a home in the 11400 block of W6 Road and burglarized it. Deputies say they found stolen property in Harris’ car that connected him to the burglary.

The deputies arrested Harris and booked him into the Jackson County Jail.