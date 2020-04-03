Slick roads lead to multiple crashes Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution while traveling Friday morning.
Multiple crashes have happened throughout the metro area due to freezing drizzle this morning.
Westbound Kellogg at Washington has now reopened after a non-injury crash involving a semi-truck.
Elevated roadways such as I-135 and Kellogg are particular problem spots with multiple crashes reported.
