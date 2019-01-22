Numerous accidents reported as winter storm moves through Kansas Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A winter storm system is making its way across Kansas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team is tracking a winter weather advisory and a blizzard warning in far northwest Kansas. Parts of the state are seeing freezing drizzle and light snow.

As the storm moved east, many Kansas schools began closing early and canceling events, and roads were becoming slippery across much of the state. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly sent all non-essential state employees home about 2 p.m.

The interstate was closed Tuesday but reopened as a storm carrying snow and high winds moved from Colorado into Kansas. A section of the interstate between Junction City and Chapman also was closed because of icy conditions and numerous accidents.

RELATED LINK | Kansas Road Conditions

"We've worked a lot of wrecks. We'll continue to work more wrecks throughout the day," said Trooper Ben Gardner.

Winter road conditions are accessible by dialing 5-1-1 from your mobile phone anywhere in Kansas; outside Kansas call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT).

I-70 eastbound

Geary county

West of Junction City, Ks at a stand still due to a significant crash at the 293 milepost. #KSwx#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/IdJgTre9Tn — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) January 22, 2019

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 from Goodland to the Colorado border as of 9:30 a.m. CST because of winter weather conditions in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/cj52aTV5s0 — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) January 22, 2019

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is strongly recommending Kansans change their travel plans if possible. If you have to drive, troopers urge you to slow down.

"Slowing down gives you a better chance to adjust and maintain control of your vehicle," said Trooper Gardner.

Take a look, Trooper Ben's dashcam shows a driver sliding on a slick roadway.