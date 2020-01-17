Slide-offs and rollovers reported as winter storm moves across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several slide-offs and rollovers were reported as a winter storm made its way across Kansas early Friday.
The storm has been producing freezing rain.
In Wichita, KSN crews in our Storm Tracker 3 observed a rollover south of Pawnee on Webb road.
In north Wichita, an SUV hit a guardrail near 61st Street North and I-135.
If you have to travel, slow down and take your time.
In Reno County, the sheriff’s office reports that county roads and highways are icy. They advise staying home if you can.
