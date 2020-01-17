Slide-offs and rollovers reported as winter storm moves across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several slide-offs and rollovers were reported as a winter storm made its way across Kansas early Friday.

The storm has been producing freezing rain.

In Wichita, KSN crews in our Storm Tracker 3 observed a rollover south of Pawnee on Webb road.

In north Wichita, an SUV hit a guardrail near 61st Street North and I-135.

61st North and I-135

If you have to travel, slow down and take your time.

In Reno County, the sheriff’s office reports that county roads and highways are icy. They advise staying home if you can.

ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

In gear.

On duty.



Very icy out!

Nearly fell just walking to my patrol car.



If you must travel, PLEASE take it SLOW.#KSwx pic.twitter.com/0YgzSgqJwh — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) January 17, 2020

Numerous crashes in the area and particularly 254. However no serious injuries have been reported with the crashes in Sedgwick County as of now. #kswx — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) January 17, 2020

