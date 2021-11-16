Sloth encounters are now being offered at Wright Park Zoo

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City is now offering sloth encounters.

The encounters provide guests with a special appointment to hang out with their female sloth, Lucia.

President of Friends of Wright Park Zoo, Jill Ewy, pets Lucia while head zookeeper, Hannah Schroeder, feeds her.

For $50, guests can interact with and feed Lucia, a 2-year-old Linnaeus two-toed sloth, while learning about her and her species inside her enclosure.

According to Jill Ewy, the Presidents of Friends of Wright Park Zoo, sloths are very friendly, docile creatures. They have no worries in the world. They don’t worry about all of the things that go on around them.

The Linnaeus two-toes sloth can be found in the canopy of tropical rainforests in northern South America. This makes Lucia’s room humid and warm, so make sure you dress light.

Information about the Linnaeus two-toed sloth posted outside of Lucia’s enclosure.

Wright Park Zoo told KSN that with the money that they are receiving from the sloth encounters, will go to renovate the zoo and offer more experiences like this. Proceeds from the sloth encounters will also go back into the zoo to help with infrastructure and sloth conservation.

Bookings can be made on their website here.