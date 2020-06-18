Slow down, be patient, and pay attention – the rules of the road change during harvest

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a busy time of the year for many wheat farmers in Kansas which means roadways may be busier than usual.

However, there are ways that will help keep you, your family, and the farmers safe this harvest season.

Tractors, trucks, and combines are out of the sheds and in the fields harvesting Kansas’ cash crop, which means it’s time to start using a bit more patience and caution while driving.

The rules of the road change during harvest when it comes to large farm equipment.

The combines and tractors go slower than other vehicles and are wider than the lanes of traffic.

When sharing the road, it’s important to remember a few things, always allow the farm equipment extra room, pass with extreme caution, and never assume a farmer knows you’re there.

“Pay attention and look out for each other. You know large equipment, that are capable of coming out of roadways and fields at any given moment. So we asked the motoring public to pay attention to that,” said Bill Carr, Ford County Sheriff.

For many farmers, their operations are family run.

This is true for southwest Kansas farmer Garrett Love, and getting home safe to his family is his priority.

“People have families at home waiting for them at the end of the day, and like I said, being safe is way more important than any crop,” said Love.

When following any type of farm machinery the most important things to remember are to be aware of your surroundings, pay attention, and when in doubt, slow down.

