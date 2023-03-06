WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Traffic on a busy stretch of road in north Wichita is expected to start backing up this week. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is changing some lane widths and closing a ramp as part of the ongoing North Junction construction project.

Southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound K-96

Starting Tuesday, KDOT is changing the ramp from southbound Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas Highway 96. Thousands of people use the ramp daily. It is one of the ways people in west Wichita and north of Wichita get to northeast Wichita.

The width restriction on the ramp will narrow to 11 feet. KDOT says it is a long-term width restriction. Vehicles with wide loads and other permitted super loads will need to avoid the ramp.

Then on Wednesday, KDOT says southbound drivers should expect traffic congestion as they approach the eastbound K-96 ramp. From 9 a.m. until at least 3 p.m., workers will be placing a barrier wall on the ramp. Also, the speed on the ramp will be lowered to 40 mph.

Ramp closing

Many southbound I-135 drivers use that same ramp to get to 29th Street North.

On Wednesday, KDOT’s barrier wall will stop drivers from getting to 29th Street. KDOT is closing the southbound I-135 ramp to 29th Street. This is a long-term closure.

Later this month, KDOT will begin a long-term closure of the Hydraulic exit to eastbound K-96. We will let you know when KDOT announces the date.

Opening soon

The westbound Kansas 254 exit to southbound I-135 has been closed since Dec. 7. Workers have been constructing the lane extension for the ramp onto I-135. KDOT hopes to reopen the ramp by March 17, weather permitting.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here. To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here.