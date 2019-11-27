Small Business Saturday event to spotlight minority-owned businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is trying to make sure your money stays in the Air Capitol on Small Business Saturday. They are partnering with an organization called Bringing it Black to host the Shop Small ICT Minority Market.

“We were both talking about independently doing a Small Business Saturday event for micro-businesses and small businesses,” said Alicia Sanchez, Board Chair for the Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “Because of our relationships and connections, we both had a conversation like well let’s bring both of them together and build a bridge between the two communities.”

They are hosting the first time event to highlight minority-owned businesses in the area.

“When you think about the economic impact that small businesses have, it’s tremendous. We also think about underserved minority communities. There’s even more of a reason to be able to put an event like this on,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said 20 vendors have signed up so far to attend.

“There’s a wide range of vendors that we have right now,” said Sanchez. “From apparel to cosmetics to jewelry, we also have some service providers that we want to showcase what they are doing with helping these communities.

“Diana Salazar, owner of D’s Chic Boutique in Wichita, is one of the vendors planning to attend. She’s already going through her jewelry inventory to select which pieces she’ll have on display. Salazar’s owned her own business for almost three years and said she was eager to participate after learning about it.

“So all of us small business can get together and see what everybody’s doing and just help each other out,” said Salazar. “I think it’s better for us to shop small because they know that it’s coming to that family or that business whatever they have.”

The event will also offer workshops. The Small Business Administration with host one at 1 p.m. for small business owners and prospective owners to learn about the services the SBA provides said Sanchez.

“We just want as many people to come out and support and shop,” Sanchez said.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower lobby of the Garvey Center.

If you would like to sign-up to be a vendor, call the Wichita Hispanic Chamber at 316-265-6334.

