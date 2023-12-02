WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last Saturday’s big snowfall and bad driving conditions kept a lot of people from getting out to shop on Small Business Saturday. This weekend, local shops in Wichita got a second chance, hosting a “Small Business Saturday Do-Over.”

People go out and shop or enjoy a meal with an emphasis on shopping locally shopping.

“It’s pretty much the lifeblood of any community. I mean, small businesses make up what makes communities work,” said Brent Allison, Oliver’s Lounge owner.

Oliver’s Lounge opened earlier this month.

Their cocktail lounge connects to their other business, Extraordinaire Salon and Boutique, which they’ve had in the College Hill neighborhood for 18 years. Allison said a second chance at celebrating local shops means a lot to them.

“We’ve been very well received by the neighborhood here, huge support from everyone, far exceeding our expectations,” said Allison.

At Watermark Books and Café, coupons were available, and books were given away for those spending $100.

“It’s really important to support small businesses because more money stays in the community when you spend money at a small business. We’re locally owned, we pay more property tax, we invest in the community in a lot of different ways,” said Sarah Bagby, Watermark Books and Café owner.

She said they were busy all day, with many people shopping for books for Christmas presents.

Over in downtown, GROW Plant Shop offered discounted cocktails and a Christmas ornament crafting station.

“You get to be very hands-on, you get to play in the dirt, grab a cocktail, grab some coffee, it’s really cool, it’s a lot of fun,” said Samantha Scott, GROW manager.

She was excited to see crowds of people out and shopping.

“There are so many different unique businesses, and what you’re actually doing is you are supporting, literally, your neighbors, your community, and there are so many different things that you can do, that to me, it makes no sense that you would do anything but shop locally,” said Scott.

Small businesses across Wichita enjoyed the flow of customers, showing their appreciation.

Many local shops called the day a success and said they were happy with no snow hitting the roads.