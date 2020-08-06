Small businesses could soon see extra funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The bills haven’t stopped, but for some the income has. Business owners said funding could help save their business.

“It’s hard on small businesses right now, very hard,” said Cana Wine and Cocktails owner Rodney Horton.

Bars, clubs, restaurants, and venues, some businesses have taken another economic hit from the recent guidelines.

“Scary part as a business owner and an entrepreneur is we don’t know how long this is going to be and the account just keeps getting drained,” said Horton.

“No gatherings, so basically it’s no live band, no weekends, and all of the sales that come from that have been just gone,” said Margaritas Cantina owner Don Overstake.

But help may soon be on the way.

Sedgwick County received $9.3 million from the state to go towards economic recovery.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said that funding could soon be handed to small businesses.

“It’s a lengthy application, I want to get the word out that probably in the next week we’re going to get a lot more details on that and be on the lookout,” said Mayor Whipple.

The plan is still in the works and August 12 the county commission will go through the details for that funding.

For small business owners, they said anything will help.

“All those payments still need to be made,” said Horton.

“If you look at how hard we’ve been hit and offer if it’s something I could utilize, I’d be glad to take it,” said Overstake.

LATEST STORIES: