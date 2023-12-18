WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With one week until Christmas, the holiday shopping season is wrapping up. Some are still headed to the stores for last-minute shopping.

Local Wichita businesses aren’t seeing as many customers as they normally do this time of year. That includes Bondie’s Old Town Antique Mall.

Bondie’s Old Town Antique Mall on Dec. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo) Bondie’s Old Town Antique Mall on Dec. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Whether the phenomenon has more to do with online shopping or the economy, longtime Bondie’s employee Leroy Pruitt isn’t sure.

What he does know is that there just aren’t as many faces coming through the front door as there used to be.

“Especially this year, it’s declining quite a lot compared to last year,” Pruitt said. “Last year was a lot busier, it seems like.”

December is the biggest month for business at record store Spektrum Musik.

Spektrum Musik on Dec. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo) Spektrum Musik on Dec. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“I would say probably last year was busier according to my perception,” said employee Mel Mercer.

On the other hand, Sweet ‘N Saucy is seeing foot traffic that’s typical for this time of year,

but sales are still slumping.

Sweet ‘N Saucy on Dec. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo) Sweet ‘N Saucy on Dec. 18, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“We’ve seen a lot of people that maybe aren’t buying as big of items as they used to, so they’re buying a lot of stocking stuffers,” said owner Derek Sorrells. “Everything from socks to candy, hot sauce.”

Despite the slowdown in spending and customers, the stores are happy with whatever business they get.

“We like it a little busier than it is, but we’ll take what comes in,” Pruitt said.

People buy items in stores less often now, according to Pruitt.

Instead, they take photos of the things they like and look for them online, which lessens profits for brick-and-mortar-only stores like Bondie’s.