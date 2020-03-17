Small plane crash reported in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms a small plane crash in Rush County.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a wheat field near K-4 and 170 Road. The FAA is en route to the scene according to Trooper Mike Racy.
KSN News is working to learn more details. Follow this story online at KSN and KSN.com.
