Twin-engine plane down near Jabara airport in NE Wichita, pilot in ‘good spirits’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews responded to a small plane down call at 53rd and Greenwich, just north of Jabara Airport on Thursday evening. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m.

Sgt. Danny Mlagan with the Sedgwick County Fire Department said, “About 7:13 tonight a caller to 911 reported a plane crash near 254 and Greenwich, officers from the police department and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a twin-engine plane just north of 254 in the field that had crashed, one pilot on board.”

Even though the plane was destroyed, Mlagan said the pilot was in good spirits and didn’t go to the hospital.

“The NSTB and FAA have been notified and they are en route out here to do what they do,” Mlagan said. “We will just be out here for scene security the rest of the night until they release us.”

Mlagan said they suspect some type of mechanical failure as the cause of the crash. He said the pilot was a man in his thirties who was flying in from Nebraska to Wichita.

Sheriff has now reopened Greenwich between 53rd St N and K-254. Pilot of the aircraft has refused EMS transport.

