Small plane down in west Wichita, no injuries reported

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews are responding to a reported small Cessna plane down after it made an emergency landing in west Wichita near K96 and West St. Wednesday early evening.
The call came in after 5:15 p.m.
Wichita Fire Department shared the following message via Twitter Wednesday evening: “Multiple fire crews on scene of a small aircraft down near K-96 and N West St. Pilot is uninjured and was the only person on board. No HazMat issues or fire.”
The pilot was the only occupant on the plane and was not hurt in the incident.