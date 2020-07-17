Small plane with two people onboard makes emergency landing in Butler County

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Butler County News

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Friday afternoon that a small plane with two people made an emergency landing on U.S. 77 near SE 20th, just southeast of El Dorado. The call came in after 2 p.m.

Officials said the plane landed in the southbound lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes were reopened after being closed for a few hours as the plane was towed back to the airport.

No one was hurt in the landing. The reason for the emergency landing is not known yet.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories