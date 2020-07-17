Small plane with two people onboard makes emergency landing in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Friday afternoon that a small plane with two people made an emergency landing on U.S. 77 near SE 20th, just southeast of El Dorado. The call came in after 2 p.m.

Officials said the plane landed in the southbound lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes were reopened after being closed for a few hours as the plane was towed back to the airport.

No one was hurt in the landing. The reason for the emergency landing is not known yet.

