Small plane with two people onboard makes emergency landing in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Friday afternoon that a small plane with two people made an emergency landing on U.S. 77 near SE 20th, just southeast of El Dorado. The call came in after 2 p.m.
Officials said the plane landed in the southbound lanes.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes were reopened after being closed for a few hours as the plane was towed back to the airport.
No one was hurt in the landing. The reason for the emergency landing is not known yet.
