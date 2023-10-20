WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A small plane made an emergency landing near Towne West Mall Friday evening, prompting a large emergency response.

According to Valerie Wise with the Wichita Airport Authority, a Cessna experienced engine failure, causing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

There was only one female pilot on board, according to the Wichita Police Department.

The pilot left Jabara Airport around 6:45 p.m. and landed just before 7 p.m. near Taft and Tracy Street.

“She was coming from the north, trying to get to the Eisenhower Airport, and was just not able to make it. So, she got it down on the street. She hit a couple of street signs, but other than that, there was no damage. No striking other vehicles. Nothing. We couldn’t have asked for a better scenario,” said Hunt.

Dispatchers confirm at least one person was treated for minor injuries.

“She saved lives,” said WPD Captain Ronald Hunt. “I would imagine, though, in a situation like this, you know, as a pilot, you look for a place where you are able to set it down, and you’re not going to endanger additional lives. But to do so safely, she did. She was able to do so.”

Small plane makes emergency landing near Towne West Mall on Oct. 20, 2023 (Courtesy: Sara)

Tracy Street was closed for several hours while crews investigated the scene.

“I think in my 28-year career, we’ve only really had a couple of situations that have occurred something like this,” said Hunt. “I think pilots are being trained amazingly, and she’s a perfect example of that. Able to get that down, and no one was injured.”