Pilot receives minor injuries when single-engine plane crashes near Augusta

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A small airplane with a mechanical issue landed in a field Sunday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near SW Ohio Street and SW 50th Street.

The patrol said the 69-year-old pilot, Terry R. Allen, took off from an airstrip. The plane, a Flying K Sky Raider, had a mechanical issue, and Allen attempted to land in a field close by. The plane crashed to the ground.

Allen was taken to Wesley Medical Center for minor injuries due to neck pain.