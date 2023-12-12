WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita is a wealth of knowledge about the flora and fauna of Kansas. Each month, someone from GPNC visits KSN News at Noon. On Tuesday, Emily Davis stopped by with Teeto, an American Kestrel.

American Kestrels are the smallest falcons in North America. Davis said Teeto only weighs about four ounces.

She said the coloring is the way to tell if an American Kestrel is male or female. Males have beautiful slate gray, bluish wings. Females have reddish-brown wings.

Davis said American Kestrels can be found in Kansas year-round. They are birds of prey, so they eat small animals like rodents, other birds, and bugs.

They tend to be high on fence posts, utility lines, and telephone poles overlooking wide-open areas like pastures and fields.

If you want to visit GPNC, admission is free. Click here for the hours.

The GPNC relies on donations to continue its work. Click here if you can help.