Smartphone apps every USD 259 parent should have

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from pencils, notebooks, and flash drives, there are some less conventional items every tech savvy parent in USD 259 should look into when kicking off the 2019 school year.

Mobile apps like Yum Yummi and Titan can help with your students meal planning, First View can help you make sure your child reaches their bus on time, and apps like Speak Up are there to report bullying or harassment easily and anonymously.

All apps are neatly bundled within the USD 259 app available for both Apple and Android.

Wichita Public Schools

The Wichita Public Schools app comes highly recommended for any parent with a student in the school district. Not only does it help parents keep connected with their students’ school calendar, social media and other information, but it also bundles important school and busing apps to help you keep track of your student.

Yum Yummi

Yum Yummi shows parents and students what’s cooking at their school. With photos to help kids identify new meal options and dietary information for parents concerned with sugar intake and allergies their child may have, this app is a must have.

Titan

The Titan spending app allows parents to apply for free and reduced meals for their student, manage payments to their meal accounts, and even has an option for controlled flex-spending that students can use for non-cafeteria items on campus.

FirstVue

FirstVue aides parents in tracking their students while they travel on the school bus. With this app, you can know your students whereabouts, get estimated arrival and departure times for their stop, and see them travel in real-time thanks to GPS technology. You can also create custom push or email alerts for yourself when they are a certain distance away from their stop.

Speak Up

Designed to give students the freedom to provide anonymous tips to keep schools safe, Speak Up was created by the Crime Stoppers in Schools program. It allows students, and parents the ability to send anonymous tips through a secure website, app or phone number. All messages are encrypted and routed through secure servers to protect the sender. The user is given an alias and a unique ID before the message is sent to the Speak Up Coordinator. This allows the user and the coordinator to have a two-way dialog without revealing the sender’s identity.

All apps are free to download from your Google Play and your Apple App store.