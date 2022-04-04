HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people escaped an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of E. Avenue C.

The department said the fire was coming from a bedroom window when crews arrived. A smoke detector alerted an adult and child to the fire. They were able to escape.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom. However, there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.