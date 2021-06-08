Smoking near oxygen cause of Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire late Tuesday morning in Hutchinson was caused by smoking near oxygen, according to fire investigators.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 716 W. 12 Ave. at around 11 and found smoke coming from the back of the home.

Crews were able to get a person and two pets out of the home. The person was treated by Reno County EMS for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the living room, but the home had considerable smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of the home.