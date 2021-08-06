“Snacks” — Service dog gifted to Marine veteran at Goddard baseball tournament

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, the Summerball Showdown debuted at the Genesis Sports Complex in Goddard. On Friday, the tourney hosted a big ceremony for the military and first responders, including giving one special gift to a veteran in need.

SSG. Brennan Jones served in the United States Marines for 12 years. Her service to her country left her with some lasting issues once she was back here at home.

SSG. Brennan Jones

“The military service takes its toll on people differently,” SSG. Jones said.

Now SSG. Jones helps other veterans adapt to life once they return home.

“We look forward to opportunities where we can find ways to help other veterans integrate into society,” said SSG. Jones. “Work through their PTSD, the issues that they have.”

And while she constantly aids other veterans, SSG. Jones needed some help too. That’s why she applied for help from Operation Mutt 22, an organization aimed at matching veterans with service dogs.

Summerball Showdown

“It took me about four months to apply — not because of them but because of my nerves and the whole process.”

With the help of the Summerball Showdown and the US Military Wardogs Baseball Team, SSG. jones finally gets to meet her new best friend, a service dog named Snacks.

“I’m so excited,” added SSG. Jones. “I’ve been looking forward to this for lord knows how long, all together this dog is going to be incredibly beneficial for me.”

SSG. Jones says Snacks will help her in a variety of ways when it comes to her medical needs, but most importantly, Snacks is going to be her companion.