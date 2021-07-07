Snoop Dogg’s in the house! Thousands of fans welcome famed hip hop artist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 4,000 people are in downtown Wichita Wednesday night for Snoop Dogg, as well as several lucky locals who are getting to take the stage too.

This is Wave’s only second sold-out concert since the pandemic. Many of the fans and opening artists say they are excited and full of a feeling that the world is returning to normal.

Adam Hartke, Wave’s operating partner said, “He doesn’t do a lot of shows anymore, so anytime we can get a really awesome artist like that that doesn’t perform a lot, we’re happy.”

On top of Snoop’s performance, Wichita’s own Rudy Love Jr. is the opening act.

Rudy Love Jr.

“I don’t think it’s anything new to see someone like Snoop here,” Love Jr. said. “Because that’s the magic of this place that goes unnoticed and unmentioned — even by the people living here.”

Love Jr. could’ve had the spotlight all to himself, but decided instead to let some of his favorite local emcees share the stage with him.

“That’s Rudy’s spirit, he’s the giving person, and he always looks out for other people,” Hartke said.

Love Jr. added, “I’m just grateful for the platform and I’m grateful to be able to give a platform to several of Wichita’s best hip hop artists.”

For Wave, the owners are just happy to be putting on a sold-out show after how disastrous 2020 was for music venues.

“We’re kind of celebrating the fact that we all can get together again and see each other kind of unite around our common interest of music,” said Hartke.